Baron Corbin Thinks He and Bron Breakker Could Beat Judgment Day For WWE Tag Team Titles

Baron Corbin believes he and Bron Breakker could be the team to take down Judgment Day and win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Corbin and Breakker are the NXT Tag Team Champions as the Wolfdogs, and Corbin weighed in on potentially challenging Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the main roster titles.

“We were just talking about [how] on Raw and SmackDown right now, they’re having this big thing for tag teams to compete and go to WrestleMania and compete in a [Six-Pack Challenge],” Corbin said (per Fightful). “And we’re going, we’re holding the straps in NXT. We should get a shot at those. That should be something we can get. We can go and we can cut whoever in half that we need to Saturday morning at NXT, and then we can go on to WrestleMania, and I think we can take those titles off of Judgment Day. I think we can handle anybody in the ring. He says best in the world, and that includes all those teams in WWE that are thinking that they’re on our level. We got eight weeks in the bank together, and we’re already tag champs. That speaks volumes to what we can accomplish.”

He later said, “I would love to be Raw and SmackDown tag team champions with this guy. I want to go on and I want to win Intercontinental, US Title, I want to get in there and compete for a world title again. How cool would it be if two years from now, he’s holding the Raw title, I’m holding the SmackDown title, whatever it is, and we’re clanging those together on a Saturday night after a big show and drinking some whiskey and having a good time and going, ‘Hey, man, two years ago, we were tag champs. We’re world champs now. Let’s go.'”