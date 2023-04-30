– As previously noted, WWE Superstar Baron Corbin finally snapped his epic losing streak, beating Rick Boogs at yesterday’s WWE house show in Paris, France. Baron Corbin commented on the moment on his Twitter account earlier.

Corbin tweeted on the moment, “Wow!!! Tonight was beyond INCREDIBLE!! Thank you #WWEParis I think I have to move here now bc this was a night I will never forget! #wwe”

The match was Corbin’s first win in WWE since a win over Drew McIntyre on Raw on November 14. It is also Corbin’s first win of 2023. You can view a clip of Corbin’s win over Boogs posted on Twitter and his comments below:

BARON CORBIN WITH THE ROLL UP ZONE !!!#WWEParis pic.twitter.com/fAiqc7QpBT — Sturry #CapucheClub (@Sturry) April 29, 2023