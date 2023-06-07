Baron Corbin Confronted By Ilja Dragunov On NXT, Defeats Trick Williams

Baron Corbin was on NXT again this week as he found himself confronted by Ilja Dragunov and then battled Trick Williams in the ring. Tuesday’s show saw Corbin come out to the ring to start things off, cutting a promo in which he accused the NXT brand of becoming entitled and soft. He noted that his goal was to make everyone in NXT regret ever signing a contract with WWE.

That brought out Dragunov, who said he had the next title shot against Carmelo Hayes. The two then agreed to a match, but that was canceled after Bron Breakker attacked Dragunov backstage. Corbin instead faced Trick Williams, who had attacked him in the ring, and picked up the win with the End of Days.