Baron Corbin Now Considered A ‘Regular’ In NXT

July 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Baron Corbin WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

On the most recent episode of WWE NXT, Baron Corbin appeared in a vignette and destroyed his former gimmicks. This came after he challenged and lost to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Corbin is expected to be a ‘regular’ on the brand going forward.

Dave Meltzer also noted that Corbin wouldn’t be the only main roster star to move to NXT permanently. In the past, wrestlers like Apollo Crews and Finn Balor went back to NXT for extended stays before eventually returning to the main roster.

