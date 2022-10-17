Baron Corbin Credits Triple H For Bringing “Fresh, New Aspects” To WWE

In a recent interview with the Johnny Dare Morning Show, Baron Corbin gave significant credit to Paul “Triple H” Levesque for “bringing a lot of fresh, new aspects” to the creative side of WWE since taking the reins as the newest CCO (via Wrestling Inc). Corbin thinks the new direction has served to improve morale as well as enhance WWE’s product and give fans the entertainement they’re looking for. you can read a few highlights and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On how Levesque’s background contributes to his success as CCO: “He thrived during the Attitude Era … I think he’s bringing some of that attitude and pushing the envelope, and bringing the aggressiveness back to WWE, and I think it’s an awesome thing. He wants to keep the entertainment as well, that’s the art, the art is to stay entertaining. I am not just a big bad guy that’s tough and beats everybody up, how can we do it and be entertaining, and funny, and witty? But then, also you want people to be in the audience and go, ‘Dude, I want nothing to do with that guy in an alleyway.'”

On the changes that resulted from having Levesque at the helm: “It’s an art, and I think Triple H is one of the absolute best at that because I think he helped create that. It’s pretty awesome to have him putting his touch on a lot of things and really giving us some stuff that’s different … I think it’s getting people excited, and it’s really helping it thrive again, and being back in front of people and all of that, it’s special right now.”