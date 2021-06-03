wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Criticizes Fan Who Said He Should Have Been Fired Yesterday
June 3, 2021 | Posted by
As we reported yesterday, WWE released multiple talents, including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and several others. Baron Corbin was not among them, but after a fan wished that he was, he lashed out at that fan on Twitter. The original tweet and account he replied to have since been deleted.
He wrote: “I’ll never understand this. What is wrong with you wanting someone else to be fired? Nobody should ever want some one to lose their job and livelihood.”
I’ll never understand this.
What is wrong with you wanting someone else to be fired? Nobody should ever want some one to lose their job and livelihood. https://t.co/xblZh0Y4vr
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 2, 2021
