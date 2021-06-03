wrestling / News

Baron Corbin Criticizes Fan Who Said He Should Have Been Fired Yesterday

June 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we reported yesterday, WWE released multiple talents, including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and several others. Baron Corbin was not among them, but after a fan wished that he was, he lashed out at that fan on Twitter. The original tweet and account he replied to have since been deleted.

He wrote: “I’ll never understand this. What is wrong with you wanting someone else to be fired? Nobody should ever want some one to lose their job and livelihood.

