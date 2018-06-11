Baron Corbin Debuts New Look on Raw (Pic)

– Baron Corbin debuted a new look as Constable on tonight’s episode of Raw. As you can see below, Corbin appeared in the opening segment of Raw with his head shaved. WWE posted video of Corbin’s long hair being shaved off as well, which you can see below.

Corbin was appointed the “Constable” of Raw last week by Stephanie McMahon, to make sure that her interests are represented on the show.