Baron Corbin Defeats Bron Breakker at WWE NXT No Mercy

It was a wild brawl to kick off WWE NXT No Mercy, but Baron Corbin was able to survive Bron Breakker and get the victory. The two fought around the ring and through the crowd before the match even began. Once it got started, it didn’t calm down any. Corbin would put Breakker through a table, but Bron would come back and set himself up to win. However, Mr. Stone tried to attack, got caught and thrown onto security at ringside. That led to Breakker walking into an End of Days for Corbin to win.

THIS IS CHAOS 😱@BaronCorbinWWE and @bronbreakkerwwe fighting in the crowd, Bron taking out security, and the match hasn't even started yet!#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/SkS3xWAkW2 — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2023