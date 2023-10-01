wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Defeats Bron Breakker at WWE NXT No Mercy
It was a wild brawl to kick off WWE NXT No Mercy, but Baron Corbin was able to survive Bron Breakker and get the victory. The two fought around the ring and through the crowd before the match even began. Once it got started, it didn’t calm down any. Corbin would put Breakker through a table, but Bron would come back and set himself up to win. However, Mr. Stone tried to attack, got caught and thrown onto security at ringside. That led to Breakker walking into an End of Days for Corbin to win.
