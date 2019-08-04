WWE News: Baron Corbin Says Roman Reigns Isn’t Worth His Time, Corbin Artwork on Canvas 2 Canvas, New Figure It Out With Ryder and Hawkins

– During yesterday’s WWE Raw house show in Toledo, Ohio, Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin in a Street Fight. WWE released a clip from the event where a fan tries asking Baron Corbin if he had anything to do with the attack on Roman Reigns. Corbin denies it, saying to the fan, “I’m on Raw, you idiot!”

When the fan responds that with the Superstar Shakeup, Corbin could be anywhere, Corbin states, “Roman Reigns isn’t worth my time, buddy. If it’s Roman Reigns, he probably got what he deserved.” You can check out that live event clip below.

– Speaking of Corbin, Rob Schamberger featured some new artwork for Corbin on today’s Canvas 2 Canvas video. You can check out that new clip below.

– WWE released a new Zack & Curt Figure It Out video where they check out Jayden’s Toys in Lewisville, Texas. You can check out that video below.