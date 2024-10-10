– Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm yesterday in Florida, and it looks like WWE Superstar Baron Corbin was driving in the storm and dealing with falling debris on the road last night. Corbin shared a video of his drive through the storm on social media, which you can view below.

Baron Corbin wrote in the caption, “Had to drive to the in-laws. It’s getting wild but the hummer gives zero F’s” You can view that clip and his comments below.

Milton has left millions of residents in Florida without power. As noted, St. Petersburg, the host city for WWE NXT and MLW, is currently flooding due to Hurricane Milton