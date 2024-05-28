wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Is Excited To Get Back To His Roots On WWE Smackdown
Baron Corbin is looking forward to get back to doing what he does best on the WWE main roster. Corbin is back on Smackdown after being drafted from NXT, and he spoke about his return to the main roster in an interview on the Johnny Dare Show.
“Triple H being in charge, he’s a guy that really likes bad ass guys and characters that can hold their own and guys who, you cross them in the street, ‘I don’t know who this is, but I know I wouldn’t want to fight them,'” Corbin said on the show (per Fightful). “He likes that mentality and likes the aggressive nature of people.”
He added, “It’s getting me back to my roots, which I love and I’m excited for.”
Corbin’s first match back on the main roster was a loss to Carmelo Hayes in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament earlier this month.
