Baron Corbin Says He Felt Like He Was Drowning In Storyline With JBL
Baron Corbin’s partnership with JBL didn’t prove as fruitful as WWE hoped, and Corbin recently talked about how it led to a “sense of panic” for him. Corbin spoke about the short-term pairing on WWE After the Bell and how he felt like he was drowning in one particular promo segment.
“There was a sense of panic there for me because everything I had done up until then had worked,” Corbin said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’ve had one promo in my career where I was in the ring in the middle of it going, ‘There’s nothing that is going to make this good,’ and it was a segment with multiple people and I felt the crowd, just going ‘Dude, like this is not good,’ and you feel it in your gut. I felt like I was just in that movie, like where they’re stuck out in the ocean just waiting to get eaten by sharks.”
He continued, “I was drowning in a sense, and that’s where he had that conversation and I was like, ‘Okay, well what do we do?’ Then that’s when this NXT opportunity came up and I was like, ‘Hell yes, let’s go, let’s go down there and do this.'”
Corbin is currently in NXT where he is on a path to self-discovery, dumping his old gimmicks to the point of literally burning them away.
