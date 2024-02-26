Baron Corbin Says He Finished Second In BJJ Tournament

Baron Corbin made it to a silver medial in a Brazilian jiujitsu tournament. The WWE star posted to his Instagram account to note that he placed second in the Florida Jiu Jitsu World League tournament.

Corbin wrote:

“Obviously not the result I wanted last night! Lost 2-0 on points in the finals. @the305mvp put it in perspective and said “You win or you learn. What did you learn?” I defn learned a few things and will get back in the Lab and work! The work is never done! @rudos_bjj already has a plan.

We all stumble and it should push us to get better. I’m taking home another gold in the next tournament. I hope the guy who beat me is there so I can get it back. Let’s go!”