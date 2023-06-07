wrestling / News
Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
June 6, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced matches for next week’s NXT, including Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer
* Tyler Bate, Wes Lee & Mustafa Ali vs. The Schism
* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest Getting Internal Praise for Main Event Performance on WWE Raw, More Backstage Notes
- Bill DeMott on How Indie Veterans Struggled With Changes at WWE Performance Center & NXT
- Booker T On Ryback Potentially Going To AEW, Ryback’s Criticism Of WWE
- Ted DiBiase Reveals Million Dollar Championship’s Actual Value, What It Was Made Of