Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced matches for next week’s NXT, including Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

* Tyler Bate, Wes Lee & Mustafa Ali vs. The Schism

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov