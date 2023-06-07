wrestling / News

Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

June 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 6-13-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced matches for next week’s NXT, including Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer
* Tyler Bate, Wes Lee & Mustafa Ali vs. The Schism
* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

