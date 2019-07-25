wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Is the First WWE Performer This Year To Hit 100 Matches
July 25, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Baron Corbin is the first wrestler in WWE this year to hit 100 matches. While that sounds impressive, of those 100 matches he only has 20 wins and 80 losses. He’s followed by Scott Dawson (96), Dash Wilder (95), Kofi Kingston (95) and Ricochet (90). The WWE Champion is in the top five but top stars like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns are not, in terms of wrestling the most matches this year. There’s still another five months to go, however, and plenty of time for everyone else to catch up.
