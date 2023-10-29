Baron Corbin Praises John Cena’s Knowledge Of Wrestling

Baron Corbin is a big fan of what John Cena has brought to his character. Corbin spoke about Cena during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On lerning fom Cena: “I have soaked up an immense amount of knowledge from John. I see John on a regular basis because I go to his gym and we talk or we’ve been to dinner.”

On Cena giving back to the industry: “You’re like, ‘Nah, he’s not going to come back, and if he does it’s going to be Roman or it’s going to be Seth.’ John is so giving back to this industry to this business because he loves it with every bit of what he does,” Corbin said. “Now he’s passing it on to guys like Grayson Waller and stepping in the ring with Solo and all these guys are getting an opportunity to be in there with greatness.”