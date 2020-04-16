Baron Corbin Lashes Out At Fan Asking For His Release, More Wrestlers React To Yesterday’s Firings

– It was previously reported that a number of wrestlers and employees were released from WWE yesterday, which included everyone from Kurt Angle and Lio Rush to Fit Finlay and Adam Pearce. A lot of wrestlers have already reacted to yesterday’s news, but there are still more that have chimed in.

One notable response is Baron Corbin, who responded to a fan wishing it was him instead of the other wrestlers that was let go.

He wrote: “People like this truly make me sick. Regardless of your thoughts on me you’re wishing someone lost their job. How they feed their families and their livelihood. You need to reevaluate your life.”

You can see his post, as well as those from Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley and others, below.

People like this truly make me sick. Regardless of your thoughts on me you’re wishing someone lost their job. How they feed their families and their livelihood. You need to reevaluate your life. https://t.co/KGpNd9A9HT — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) April 16, 2020

❤️😢 this hurts — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 16, 2020

Tough, emotional day to process. Sending every ounce of my love and respect to my brothers, sisters, colleagues, and mentors. My infinite gratitude to you ALL. ❤️ — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 16, 2020

Whether in front of the camera or behind it, a multitude of genuinely good human beings lost their jobs today. 💔 — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) April 16, 2020

Sending love and positivity to my entire family away from family, today is hard — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) April 15, 2020

Forever grateful to all my friends who are starting their new journeys today. It was an absolute honor to share the ring with you, and I can’t wait to see what you all dominate in next. — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 15, 2020

My heart breaks for anyone who has lost their job during this. I feel sick about it. Sending you guys so much love ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 15, 2020

This virus has claimed thousands of lives and thousands of jobs. Today, the landscape of @WWE changed forever. Some of us were furloughed and others released. Today, I’m grateful for my health and my family and friends! This too shall pass! — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) April 15, 2020

Love you. Forever. ❤️ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 16, 2020

Today is a tough day for all of us in and who love this business. When this hardship is over, I hope we’re all reunited working together to make some magic in front of the fans who make it all worthwhile. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 15, 2020

Odds are good… — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 16, 2020

Thanks for being strong for all of us, when we’re trying to lift you up. We’re all going to get through this together. You taught me that, @ringfox1❤️ https://t.co/oiNC9H8EqI — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 16, 2020

Love you, Zack❤️ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 15, 2020

Love you ❤️ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 15, 2020

I love you, Fit❤️ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 15, 2020