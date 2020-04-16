wrestling / News

Baron Corbin Lashes Out At Fan Asking For His Release, More Wrestlers React To Yesterday’s Firings

April 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Baron Corbin Bald 1 WWE Raw

– It was previously reported that a number of wrestlers and employees were released from WWE yesterday, which included everyone from Kurt Angle and Lio Rush to Fit Finlay and Adam Pearce. A lot of wrestlers have already reacted to yesterday’s news, but there are still more that have chimed in.

One notable response is Baron Corbin, who responded to a fan wishing it was him instead of the other wrestlers that was let go.

He wrote: “People like this truly make me sick. Regardless of your thoughts on me you’re wishing someone lost their job. How they feed their families and their livelihood. You need to reevaluate your life.

You can see his post, as well as those from Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Bayley and others, below.

@wwemaverick @luke_gallowswwe @karlandersonwwe

