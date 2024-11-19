– During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI.com, former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin discussed what he learned from John Cena in WWE, specifically for his “Sad Corbin” gimmick. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Baron Corbin on his “Sad Corbin” gimmick: “Sad Corbin, you know, it was just supposed to be like a two-week thing. I think that was originally the plan, like, let’s get you upset and then get you back and then I grabbed on to it and I was like, ‘This is so different, this is so fun and I can show my range … let’s turn it up to 12.'”

On learning from John Cena: “That’s something I’ve always learned from Cena. How do you take what they give you and turn it into gold? Happy Corbin was the one that I really had to go, ‘Okay, this is not my favorite, how do I make this awesome?'”

Corbin recently exited WWE after being informed his contract would not be renewed.