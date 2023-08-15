Baron Corbin Teases Moving Up From NXT With His Own Stable

In a recent Haus of Wrestling interview, Baron Corbin shared his thoughts on what the future holds for him beyond NXT. Corbin explained his ideas for bringing other NXT names — like Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes — up to the main roster and forming a faction of his own if given the nod from WWE management. You can find some highlights on the topic and watch the complete interview below.

On when he might re-join a main roster brand: “When Hunter has the idea, or whatever it is, for me on the main roster, we’re at 100%. We’re rocking and rolling. So, being down there, I’m trying to fight to stay there a little bit. You know? I want to let the audience up top have a break from me. Let me work with these guys. I need to blow up some guys because then, when I come back up, maybe I’ll bring a couple of guys with me. It could be something like that.”

On his plans for allying with other NXT wrestlers in the future: “I mean, it’d be awesome. There’s guys down there, and you look at like Ilja, you look at Bron, Melo is another one; there’s some guys down there with just massive talent, and I think maybe those are guys who you grab on to and go, ‘Hey, come with me. Let’s do something.’ You never know. I think you can do some special things with guys like that. So my eyes are open for any opportunity.”