Baron Corbin Says Its Been a ‘Nice Change’ Working At NXT, Being At Home

Baron Corbin has enjoyed his time in NXT, noting that it’s been nice to be able to be home all week. Corbin lives in Odessa, Florida and told Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling that competing in NXT since May has allowed him to live at home instead of being on the road all the time.

“I’m getting to enjoy some time at home and it’s been awesome,” Corbin said (per Wrestling Inc). “Getting to be around my kids and my wife, it’s just been kind of a nice change. Getting to do some cooking and playing with other hobbies and doing some other things, [the NXT schedule] has given me some free time to do that. Whereas, if I’m on the road for 3 or 4 days, I get home, 100% of my attention is put on my kids, my wife, my family.”

He continued, “Now that I’m home essentially seven days a week, because I’m just running up to Orlando on Tuesdays, and then I drive home, it’s given me a lot of free time to dive into some things I’ve been missing and whatnot.”

Corbin most recently faced Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at last weekend’s NXT Deadline, a match Dragunov won.