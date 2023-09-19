wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Says He Had No Input On Drew McIntyre Kicking Out Of His Finisher At WrestleMania 38
Baron Corbin’s End of Days finisher was famously protected until Drew McIntyre kicked out of it at WrestleMania 38, and Corbin says he tried to fight for the kick out to not happen. McIntyre kicked out of the finisher during their match and became the first ever to do so, ultimately scoring the win in the bout. Corbin told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that he had no input into how that played out and fought it for a while.
“Zero input, zero,” Corbini said. “I fought it for a long time. I’ve always been a guy who has done everything they’ve asked, and I’ve been a guy who’s towed the line really well. I’ve taken characters that may have been difficult for some people to get over, and I’ve run with them, and I’ve made them something. I’ve evolved for eight or nine years, and I’ve never been World Champion. I’ve got a US Title, and I’ve always been in the World Championship stuff — with Roman [Reigns], with Seth [Rollins], multiple times fighting for the title but have never gotten it.”
He continued, “So it’s like, man, the one thing I do have is no one’s ever kicked out of my finisher. [John] Cena didn’t. Roman didn’t. Seth didn’t. Kurt [Angle] didn’t. I thought that was really cool. Then WrestleMania came, and I was told that it was happening, and I was not thrilled by any means. It was not my call. We did it, and it’s done. That’s all I can say.”
