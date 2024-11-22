Baron Corbin Reflects On Alliance With JBL On WWE: ‘It Just Didn’t Click’

Baron Corbin was allied with JBL in 2022, and the now-former WWE star weighed in on why it didn’t work recently. Corbin spoke with SI’s The Takedown for an interview that was recorded before he was released from the company at the start of the month, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the partnership with JBL: “The tides changed when everything was changing in WWE, and we went the JBL route, and I think that, you know, it struggled. I can’t put my finger on why it struggled. I think that people, and John and myself, wanted more out of like … I wanted John to be able to, like, decapitate a few people, and it was, you know, it’s a process of getting him back in the ring and getting him doing that. He kind of just became like a mouthpiece for me, an introduction, you know, kind of thing, where he would get the crowd all riled up for me. But I think we all, kind of, just wanted a little bit more from that and it just didn’t click. I mean… I’ll take the fall for it. I’m happy to do that because JBL’s one of the greatest of all time, especially one of the greatest heels of all time, and sometimes things just don’t click.”

On when he thought the partnership would be a success: “But there was like a moment where he hit Bobby Lashley in one of our matches and you heard the crowd [go] like ‘boom,’ and I like [thought], ‘That’s it, that’s what we want more of.”