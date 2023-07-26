Baron Corbin On His Decision To Return To NXT, Having Freedom to Explore His Character

Baron Corbin is back in NXT, and he recently touched on his decision to return to the brand and more. Corbin appeared on After the Bell and talked about how the move was his decision, the freedom Shawn Michaels has given him in his current character and more. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On returning to NXT: “I saw that as a place where I could make some changes in myself and my career and that was the plan going in, and I think it’s been a successful execution of that plan.”

On Shawn Michaels giving him freedom to explore his latest character change: “He is letting me do me in a sense, and then sculpting what I bring to him versus handing me, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing, this is where you’re going, this is who we want you to be.’ He’s going, ‘Hey, man, you’ve been around the block. What do you want to do? Where do you want to take this? What can we do for you, in a sense of, creative outlet and opportunities.’ He’s let me kind of take the ball and run with it.”