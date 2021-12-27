Baron Corbin On The Reaction to His Being Kurt Angle’s Last Opponent

Baron Corbin recently recalled how much he enjoyed the less than positive reaction to his being Kurt Angle’s last opponent. Corbin was a guest on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin and talked about the match with Angle at WrestleMania 35, his finisher being protected and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his favorite person to hit the End of Days on: “Kurt Angle at WrestleMania because then his kid gave me the finger. Amazing. The dirty look from his kid when I beat him and also the outpouring of boo’s of 80,000 people in Orlando, I’ll never forget. That’s a monumental thing for a career, not only to step in the ring with Kurt Angle, a Hall of Famer and an Olympic Gold Medalist, but one of the most entertaining guys in the world. The guy that came in and just got it. He is a savant for what we do and he still has this amazing mind for what we do. A guy that I really look up to now and before that, just being at a table in catering and him chatting with you and telling stories or whatever it is, he is a special, special person.”

On the reaction Angle got to announcing Corbin as his opponent: “To go into WrestleMania when everyone in the world wanted him to face John Cena, not Baron Corbin, and in Chicago when he announced it, the guttural boo’s of like, no. That warmed my heart. To share a ring with him was special, especially at WrestleMania in a singles match where guys fight there whole careers, you get two or three singles matches unless you are Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar or Seth Rollins. You get one or two or three of those a career, special one-on-one matches at WrestleMania and that was one. The fact that he went out there and did that for me, I will always be grateful.”

On his finisher being very protected: “No one has ever kicked out of the End of Days, ever, never letting anybody do it. I’ve wrestled John Cena at SummerSlam, I’ve wrestled Roman Reigns and I’ve held it. This is the one thing, I don’t want to kick out of any finishes, I’m a believer in making everything matter and make the finish especially matter. I want to punch you in the face one time and if you’re going to go down because if we do it on the street, the same thing is going to happen. When you hit your finish, it’s over, said and done. I really kept it tight to my chest.”