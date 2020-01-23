Baron Corbin On Taking Pride in Being A ‘True Heel’

In an interview with Chron, Baron Corbin spoke about his ability to get heat by being a ‘true heel’, instead of the popular ‘cool heel.’ Here are highlights:

On getting legitimate heat from fans: “I take pride in being a true heel. I take pride in really irritating people in that way so much that they are trying to make up words like ‘go away heat.’ This is actual irritation that I am causing people. And I am trying to do it as much as possible. I don’t want to be cool. I want to walk out and watch people’s faces just turned to anger and frustration. I am getting the middle finger from an 8-year old kid to a 90-year old grandmother. I think it is fantastic and I think more people should take pride in that ability. And I do not take cheap shots to get it. I am not a guy that comes out and says ‘your town sucks.’ I take pride in everything I do and just getting that pure hatred from a fan.”

On being in the ring with top babyfaces: “I have been lucky that the last few guys I have really been in a ring with have been a fan favorite from Roman to Seth (Rollins) to the Rock. I take a sense of pride in helping people love those guys. Every once in a while you used to get the ‘Let’s go Roman,’ ‘Roman Sucks’ chants. Now, no one is saying ‘Roman sucks.’ It is always ‘Corbin sucks.’ But when you have a guy like that who the people love. It makes my job very easy. I can just stand there and yell at a little kid and say ‘Look at your hero. He is crawling on the ground like a little baby.’ And they lose their mind. When you have a guy they truly care about, it is awesome.”

On what he did that made people hate him the most: “The suit vest. I mean that thing drove people insane. When you go out there in a collared shirt and a suit vest and fight someone, people lose their minds. I think it is true. The outfit helped people hate me. Then the ability to have the microphone for several segments in a show when I was the constable on Raw. They would give me the mic six, seven, eight times a night where I got out and do what I do best – irritate people with a microphone and change the rules of a match during a match. All of those things irritated people and it takes time to develop that hatred. Getting to do it that much, every night really benefited me.”