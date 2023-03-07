Baron Corbin on Using Dusty Rhodes’ Name in His Heel Promos

– Speaking to The Johnny Dare Morning Show, WWE Superstar Baron Corbin discussed speaking about Dusty Rhodes in his heel promo, facing Cody Rhodes, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Baron Corbin on bringing up Dusty Rhodes in his promos: “You have to find those things that really irritate people, that’s the goal. Cody has come back, he’s going to WrestleMania and is going to face Roman Reigns for the title, and everyone is behind him. ‘Finish the story’ is what he’s preaching. He’s got the legacy of his dad and I spent a lot of time around his dad, so you know how connected people are to him and his family. It’s an easy target sometimes and it’s fun because people are like, ‘He’s not going to say it…oh, he said it.’ Now, what are we going to do? It’s find that line and cross it.”

Corbin on Cody Rhodes: “He’s one of the greatest human beings in the entire world. Cody is not in front of me and can’t hear this. His dad is unreal. Spending the time I spent with him was something special.”