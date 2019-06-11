Baron Corbin To Pick Guest Referee For Universal Championship Match at Stomping Grounds

– Baron Corbin will have a little help in the ring when he faces Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Stomping Grounds. Corbin announced on tonight’s Raw that he will pick a special guest referee for his title shot at the PPV. He did not pick the opponent yet, but said he has two weeks to decide.

The updated card for the PPV is below. It takes place on June 23rd in Tacoma, Washington and airs live on WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Special Referee TBA)

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Live Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre