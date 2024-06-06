Baron Corbin Praises MJF’s New Wolf of Wrestling T-Shirt

– While Wardlow is not a fan of MJF’s new wolf-themed t-shirt, it looks like WWE Superstar Baron Corbin does not feel the same way. Corbin praised the new MJF shirt on social media, writing, “That shirt is money! 🔥”

MJF later acknowledged the praise from Corbin, writing in response, “Thanks B dog!” You can view that exchange below:

It’s the Wolf of wrestling. Lone wolf is taken. @BaronCorbinWWE — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 6, 2024

That shirt is money! 🔥 — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 6, 2024