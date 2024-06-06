wrestling / News

Baron Corbin Praises MJF’s New Wolf of Wrestling T-Shirt

June 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite MJF 6-5-24, Baron Corbin Image Credit: AEW

While Wardlow is not a fan of MJF’s new wolf-themed t-shirt, it looks like WWE Superstar Baron Corbin does not feel the same way. Corbin praised the new MJF shirt on social media, writing, “That shirt is money! 🔥”

MJF later acknowledged the praise from Corbin, writing in response, “Thanks B dog!” You can view that exchange below:

