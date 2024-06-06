wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Praises MJF’s New Wolf of Wrestling T-Shirt
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
– While Wardlow is not a fan of MJF’s new wolf-themed t-shirt, it looks like WWE Superstar Baron Corbin does not feel the same way. Corbin praised the new MJF shirt on social media, writing, “That shirt is money! 🔥”
MJF later acknowledged the praise from Corbin, writing in response, “Thanks B dog!” You can view that exchange below:
LONE WOLF. Check out this NEW @The_MJF shirt that just dropped at @ShopAEW! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/AMGhZaS8QF pic.twitter.com/NfXxe02j8E
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024
It’s the Wolf of wrestling.
Lone wolf is taken. @BaronCorbinWWE
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 6, 2024
That shirt is money! 🔥
— Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 6, 2024
Thanks B dog!
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 6, 2024
