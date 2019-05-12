WWE News: Baron Corbin Reacts To Fans Complaining Online, Snoop Dogg Shares Photo Of Him With Sasha Banks, WWE Posts Photos Of Live Event In Dublin

– After a fan complained about WWE having a match between Ricochet and Baron Corbin on RAW with no build, Corbin went on a Twitter rant about fans and their whining. You can see some of his tweets below.

So as a fan we are supposed to get excited no build and no story. Ok their both in MITB. But what's the heat to have the match. Did Corbin attack Ricochet after his match last week. Did Ricochet rain on Corbin parade after after winning his match. Just promoting a cold match — Jeremy Sasser (@gvblover) May 11, 2019

As a fan you cry if people wrestle each other more than once, you cry if the story doesn’t fit what you want, you cry if it’s just a match. I think you would cry if you picked the matches. Twitter turds are never happy — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 11, 2019

Picking up for uber eats doesn’t make it your order. This place is out of your price range. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 11, 2019

Correction whining is just the norm today. And then people think it makes cool to put it online. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 11, 2019

– Snoop Dogg shared a photo to Instagram of himself with his cousin Sasha Banks.

– WWE has posted a new photo gallery of pictures of their live event in Dublin, Ireland from this week.