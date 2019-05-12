wrestling / News

WWE News: Baron Corbin Reacts To Fans Complaining Online, Snoop Dogg Shares Photo Of Him With Sasha Banks, WWE Posts Photos Of Live Event In Dublin

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Baron Corbin WWE

– After a fan complained about WWE having a match between Ricochet and Baron Corbin on RAW with no build, Corbin went on a Twitter rant about fans and their whining. You can see some of his tweets below.

– Snoop Dogg shared a photo to Instagram of himself with his cousin Sasha Banks.

View this post on Instagram

Family. @sashabankswwe @cbroadus 💙🙏🏾

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

– WWE has posted a new photo gallery of pictures of their live event in Dublin, Ireland from this week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Baron Corbin, Sasha Banks, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading