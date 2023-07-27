– During the latest edition of After the Bell, Baron Corbin discussed receiving advice from John Cena. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Baron Corbin on his conversations with John Cena: “I had a lot of conversations with John Cena, and he’s a guy that will give you the truth no matter what. There’s few people in this business who will do that. Two things that he’s really preached on me is always think about what’s next … a lot of guys don’t do that. When I had a match with him at SummerSlam, he said to think about Monday night. I always try to think of that.”

On what Cena told him that really stuck with him: “The other thing that really stuck with me that John has preached, which I think helped my career immensely, was how do you take what you’re given and make it the absolute best you can. We all get promos, we all get opportunities, we all get things that we may or may not want to do … how do I make it stand out, how do I make it amazing, how do I take it and turn it into gold? If you can do that, you’ll get longevity in your new career.”