Baron Corbin Responds to Fan Who Wants to See Him as US Champion Again
October 8, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and former United States Champion Baron Corbin responded to a fan on social media sharing a photo of when he was United States Champion saying we need to see this again. Corbin responded, “I agree!! Just need the opportunity!! I’m fighting like hell for it . Let’s go!”
Corbin last competed on WWE TV on Friday Night SmackDown in Berlin in August. He teamed with Apollo Crews in a losing effort against Los Garza. The WWE United States Championship is currently held by LA Knight.
I agree!! Just need the opportunity!! I’m fighting like hell for it . Let’s go! https://t.co/Nl9PbcJino
— Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) October 8, 2024
