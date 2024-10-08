– WWE Superstar and former United States Champion Baron Corbin responded to a fan on social media sharing a photo of when he was United States Champion saying we need to see this again. Corbin responded, “I agree!! Just need the opportunity!! I’m fighting like hell for it . Let’s go!”

Corbin last competed on WWE TV on Friday Night SmackDown in Berlin in August. He teamed with Apollo Crews in a losing effort against Los Garza. The WWE United States Championship is currently held by LA Knight.