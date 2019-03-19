wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Responds To Those Crying About His Match Against Kurt Angle
– Always looking to garner heat and troll online, Baron Corbin offered the following response on social media to those crying about Kurt Angle picking him as his final opponent at WrestleMania 35.
I think I’m going to need a BIGGER boat! #WrestleMania #Raw #FarewellMatch pic.twitter.com/YcobSTzzzX
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) March 19, 2019
– Here are the top ten moments from last night’s WWE Raw.
– The Undertaker is on the promotional truck for WrestleMania 35.