Baron Corbin Returns to NXT, Attacks Carmelo Hayes

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Baron Corbin WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Baron Corbin exerted his free agency authority on this week’s WWE NXT, returning to the brand and attacking Carmelo Hayes. Tuesday night’s show saw Hayes defend the NXT Championship against Noam Dar. After a win in the match, Hayes was making his way up the entranceway when Corbin attacked from behind and got him in the ring where he nailed the End of Days and posed with the title.

Like Mustafa Ali, Corbin is a free agent and can appear on any brand. He had a run in NXT from 2012 to 2016 before joining the main roster.

Baron Corbin, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

