Baron Corbin Returns To WWE Raw With JBL At His Side

Baron Corbin made his return to WWE Raw on this week’s show with JBL at his side. The former Happy Corbin returned to his original WWE name on tonight’s show, with JBL introducing him via an in-ring promo where he took shots at Oklahoma and Rey Mysterio, who moved from Raw to Smackdown last week. JBL noted that Corbin would have been a star in the Attitude Era and called him the Nex Wrestling God before Corbin faced and defeated Dolph Ziggler in his return match.

Corbin last used the Baron Corbin name at SummerSlam 2021.