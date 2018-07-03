Baron Corbin Reveals Why He Cut His Hair

Baron Corbin recently spoke with KELOLAND living (transcript via WrestleInc) and revealed the reason that he cut his hair off. He explained…

On Why He Got Rid Of His Hair: “It was just a part of stepping into this role that Stephanie [McMahon] has given me,” said Corbin. “Looking professional. And if I’m gonna be telling people what to do, I want to look professional as well.”

On Being Glad It’s Gone: “It was great to get rid of the long hair.” Corbin said. “It’s such a pain, that if you look at it, it’s always wet when guys wrestle, you dump gallons of conditioner in it to keep it wet so you’re not choking on it. You have all kinds of stuff in it, and just maintaining it is a lot of work. I don’t envy people with long hair. So, I’m glad mine is gone.”