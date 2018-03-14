Baron Corbin Reveals When He Was Told He Would Lose Money in the Bank Cash-In

In an interview with All Things Wrestling Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Baron Corbin revealed when he was told he would be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase only to lose to then-WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

He said: “It was kinda like an hour before [SmackDown Live]. We discussed, and then they made a decision that was gonna be the night. It didn’t work out, but, yeah it was definitely about an hour before. I mean, it’s the fun part of this business. You never know what your day is gonna hold. Some things could be very, very last minute. It could be at that very last second. So, it’s pretty wild, and it keeps you on your toes. That’s for sure.”

He said that he was able to bounce back by staying positive and always looking forward. Later that year he won the United States championship, his first-ever title in WWE. He also beat the Miz in a champion vs. champion match, before losing his title at Clash of Champions to Dolph Ziggler.