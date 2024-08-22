Baron Corbin Wants To Revisit Feud With Drew McIntyre

In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), Baron Corbin spoke about his feud with Drew McIntyre two years ago and noted that he wants to revisit their rivalry. The feud eventually led to a match at Wrestlemania 38.

Corbin said: “Yes. Yes I would love to get back in the mix with Drew and go to war because we he left and came back, you even heard it in his match with Roman Reigns where Roman was saying, ‘You’re not the same Drew, you’re not the same guy.’ I think I went and did the exact same thing, I went and created a new level of energy, excitement, and aggression so it would be a different animal that he got. When he’s done [with CM Punk], he can pick up the pieces, get back on the horse and he can come visit me on SmackDown where imma hit him with the End Of Days so hard that his head pops off his body and bounces into the third row and it becomes a souvenir for an eight year old kid.“