Baron Corbin Rips Into Critic of His Physique on Twitter

– It appears that Baron Corbin got into it with a certain individual over Twitter earlier this week. Someone criticized Corbin’s physique, and then Corbin responded on his own Twitter account. You can check out Corbin’s responses to the fan with his tweet, and the original tweet by the Twitter user, Tavon, below. In response, Corbin wrote, “My body makes 100 times more money than yours. You’re a trainer at planet fitness. Enjoy this it’s as close as you will ever be to important.”

Regardless of Baron Corbin’s physique, he’s done very well himself in the WWE so far. Now, he currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which pretty much guarantees him a title run at some point down the line.

Boring Baron got crums from his horrible diet. He's the professional athlete and my body is 100 times better. — Tavon (@Tavon_MPowered) July 25, 2017