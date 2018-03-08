Baron Corbin on Rumors of WWE Canceling The Andre Battle Royal, Wanting Payback Against John Cena

– Baron Corbin recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling (via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On Rumors That WWE is Canceling the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34: “I haven’t heard anything of that sort so I have no idea, but I think it’s an important thing to be a part of WrestleMania so I hope it does stick around if that’s in question,” Corbin said. “There’s some names on that trophy like Big Show and Cesaro, guys that have proved themselves, so I’d love to see it continue on.”

On John Cena Earning His Way Into The Fastlane Main Event: “He didn’t steal it, he earned it. I’m not happy about it because we all know what he’s capable of, he’s capable of beating the best of the best. I don’t want to see him in there, I wish he would’ve stayed over on RAW, but his opportunity didn’t happen there so he came over here and he’s trying to make a name for himself in the six-pack challenge,” he said. “I don’t blame him because I would do the same thing if it was possible, if I missed an opportunity I would do everything I could to get another one. I think he’s very smart in the way that he’s playing it. I’m not someone who’s gonna cry about this being fair or unfair because life is not fair and I like it that way, I like watching people whine about it.”

On Making Cena Pay at Fastlane: “He earned his way into the six-pack challenge and he’s gonna pay for it,” he said. “I owe him a few beatings from costing me my Money In The Bank briefcase to SummerSlam, when I unfortunately got beat by him. I look forward to throwing him around, maybe I’ll put him through a table or two.”