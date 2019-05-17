wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Says The Vest Isn’t Going Anywhere, May Add A Second Vest
– Don’t expect Baron Corbin to change his look entirely.
During the WWE European tour, Corbin was photographed wearing a t-shirt while wrestling instead of his usual vest. Corbin previously wore a t-shirt while wrestling before switching to the vest once he shaved his head.
Baron Corbin has finally moved away from the office attire he inexplicably kept after losing his #RAW GM role. pic.twitter.com/fDT4vk10HC
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 16, 2019
Any idea that Corbin might be going back to the shirt was shot down by him on Twitter.
Jeeze you see a pic online and you think you know. But really it just show how much you don’t know and how desperate you are for stories.
I WILL have my amazing vest and shirt for all of you to enjoy at mitb and RAW. Matter of fact maybe i will be Corbin 2 vest pic.twitter.com/48I6JqRxUh
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 17, 2019
Corbin is scheduled to compete in this Sunday’s Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.
