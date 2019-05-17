wrestling / News

Baron Corbin Says The Vest Isn’t Going Anywhere, May Add A Second Vest

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Baron Corbin WWE TLC RAW

– Don’t expect Baron Corbin to change his look entirely.

During the WWE European tour, Corbin was photographed wearing a t-shirt while wrestling instead of his usual vest. Corbin previously wore a t-shirt while wrestling before switching to the vest once he shaved his head.

Any idea that Corbin might be going back to the shirt was shot down by him on Twitter.

Corbin is scheduled to compete in this Sunday’s Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

article topics :

Baron Corbin, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

