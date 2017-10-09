WWE News: Baron Corbin Sends Message to WWE Locker Room, Becky Lynch & Natalya Tease a Feud on Twitter

– Below is a clip from last night’s WWE Talking Smack. In the clip, Baron Corbin talks about how he’s now laughing in the face of the keyboard warriors, and says he’s not handing out any title shots to those in the locker room, because they need to earn a shot if they want it. he also says he doesn’t respect anybody in the back because he’s the champ and he’s going to do what he wants…

– Becky Lynch & Natalya had the following back and forth on Twitter, teasing potential feud…

Time to see who I'll be taking that title from….I hope it's my friend. Let's go @MsCharlotteWWE ! #HellInACell — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 9, 2017