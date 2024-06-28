Baron Corbin Asks Shinsuke Nakamura To Corner Him For Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Tournament

Baron Corbin is excited to see Shinsuke Nakamura cornering UFC fighter Rei Tsuruya this weekend, and asked his fellow WWE star to corner him at a Brazilian jiu jitsu tournament. As reported, Nakamura will corner Tsuruya at UFC 303, and Corbin took to social media to react while also inviting Nakamura to do the same when he competes at the at International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation event on July 26th.

Corbin commented on an Instagram post by Nakamura: