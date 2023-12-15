Baron Corbin Recalls Story Of Someone Trying to Shoot On Him At the Gym

Baron Corbin recently recalled how someone tried to shoot on him at the gym, which didn’t turn out like the guy hoped. The WWE star has combat sports experience as a former Golden Gloves boxer who also won a gold medal at the Jiu Jitsu World League, and he told the story on Notsam Wrestling about how someone tried to go at him while he was working out.

“I went to the gym where Shayna trains and Shinsuke trains because I knew it would be safe,” Corbin recalled (per Fightful). “Nobody’s trying to hurt you. If those guys are there, it’s good. Because sometimes you walk into these gyms, and I’ve been there before. It was a gym in Arizona. I’ll never forget. When I was in there just training on a bag when I was playing football, this guy kept, ‘Hey, man, you wanna spar? We got a heavyweight [that] needs some work.’ I was like, ‘No, I’m good, I’m just training, doing some bag work.’ They’re like, ‘Come on.’ They kept egging me, kept egging me. I was like, ‘I don’t have headgear, I don’t have a mouthpiece, I’m good.’ They kept going. I was like, fine.”

He continued, “”I asked the gym owner, ‘You got headgear and a mouthpiece?’ He said yeah. I go, ‘Alright, we’ll do a little bit, man. But if you try to bang, we’re gonna have problems.’ He was like, ‘No, I’m good. We’re just gonna play.’ Sure enough, within 30 seconds, he was trying to kill me. So then I wrecked his entire eye socket. He had to go to the hospital. [Smiles] But you go to gyms all over, and it really happens, man. They go, ‘Oh, he’s a WWE star, and he was in the NFL.’ They want to take a shot, like, ‘Oh, they’re not gonna hurt me. We’re in public.’ Whatever, I cracked that dude’s eye open bad. The gut that owned the gym said he never came back after that.”

Corbin most recently competed at NXT Deadline, where he failed to win the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov.