WWE News: Baron Corbin Poses With Taylor Swift, A Look at Cody Rhodes’ 2023, Rey Mysterio Turns 49
December 11, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Baron Corbin posed for a photo with Taylor Swift (and others) as they cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs.
🤩🤩🤩@BaronCorbinWWE 🤝 @taylorswift13 https://t.co/1l8n4HqSdu
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2023
– WWE Playlist has a new video looking at Cody Rhodes in the year 2023:
– Today is Rey Mysterio’s birthday, as he turns 49.
Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer @reymysterio! pic.twitter.com/DNeuHofN10
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2023
