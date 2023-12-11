wrestling / News

WWE News: Baron Corbin Poses With Taylor Swift, A Look at Cody Rhodes’ 2023, Rey Mysterio Turns 49

December 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT 11-14-23 Baron Corbin Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Baron Corbin posed for a photo with Taylor Swift (and others) as they cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs.

– WWE Playlist has a new video looking at Cody Rhodes in the year 2023:

– Today is Rey Mysterio’s birthday, as he turns 49.

