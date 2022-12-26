Baron Corbin On Triple H ‘Slow Playing’ Storylines, Adjusting To Change In Dynamic

WWE has seen some major changes since Triple H took over creative, and Baron Corbin recently weighed in on those changes. Corbin was a guest on the Johnny Dare Morning Show late last week and talked about how Triple H doesn’t rush storylines and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On Triple H’s changes to Raw: “The show has gotten new energy, new life, and for me being on Monday nights, I’m still adjusting and being on the new schedule, getting into the roster and digging into who we can work with and who we want to beat up and who has the most punchable face, besides me. It’s fun, it’s nice, we’re not rushing anything. That’s one thing I love about Triple H, he’s a firm believer in ‘it’s a marathon, not a race [sprint].’ He likes to slow play things, and he doesn’t just waste people. If you don’t have something that is a big-time play or move on television, he’s like, ‘then you don’t need to be out there because it’s not good to just be out there.’ You want to have a purpose every time you go on television.”

On adjusting to the new pace of the show: “It’s still a lot of things for me to get used to where he’s like, ‘Hey, stay at home with your family this weekend, enjoy the weekend.’ ‘Wait, what?’ He’s a guy that really wants his talent and the families to be happy. Vince (McMahon) is the same as well, but his mentality is ‘go, go, go.’ That’s how he is, he’s incredible, he works out at 3 AM, he’s a machine and expects everyone else around him to be a machine. Everybody in WWE is capable of that, but it is nice to step back. I just took a cruise and was on a boat for seven days.”