wrestling / News

WWE News: Baron Corbin Vows To Win Universal Title, Mansoor Talks 50-Man Battle Royal, Multiple WWE Al An Interviews Ahead Of Super Showdown

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins Baron Corbin WWE Super ShowDown

– In a post on Twitter, Baron Corbin said that he will fulfill his goal of becoming the Universal champion today at WWE Super Showdown. The kickoff show begins very soon, and 411 will have live coverage of the actual event starting at 1 PM ET.

– WWE has posted a video of Byron Saxton interviewing Mansoor ahead of the 50-Man battle royal at Super Showdown.

– WWE Al An has posted several interview clips with various superstars who are competing at today’s event:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Baron Corbin, Mansoor, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading