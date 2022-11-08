Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory Into Failed MITB Cash-In Club

– As noted, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase last night on WWE Raw. However, he did so against United States Champion Seth Rollins in a losing effort. Earlier today, Baron Corbin welcomed Theory to the club of failed Money in the Bank briefcase cash-ins.

Corbin wrote, “Hey @_Theory1 welcome to the club. We are a special group led by @JohnCena” You can view his tweet below.

Previously, Baron Corbin tried to cash in his briefcase on SmackDown against former champion Jinder Mahal. However, Corbin ultimately lost the match.