Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory Into Failed MITB Cash-In Club

November 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Austin Theory Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase last night on WWE Raw. However, he did so against United States Champion Seth Rollins in a losing effort. Earlier today, Baron Corbin welcomed Theory to the club of failed Money in the Bank briefcase cash-ins.

Corbin wrote, “Hey @_Theory1 welcome to the club. We are a special group led by @JohnCena” You can view his tweet below.

Previously, Baron Corbin tried to cash in his briefcase on SmackDown against former champion Jinder Mahal. However, Corbin ultimately lost the match.

