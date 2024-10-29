Baron Corbin Says He Went To NXT To Fix ‘A Lot of Things’

Baron Corbin recently reflected on his year-long return to NXT, noting that it made him step up his game and gave him a fresh start. Corbin spent an extended time on the Tuesday night brand in 2023 and 2024 before being called back up to Smackdown in the 2024 WWE Draft. He spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and spoke about his time on the brand and how it helped revamp him as a WWE star.

“It’s definitely a concentrated effort when I came back to the main roster,” Corbin said. “I went to NXT to fix a lot of things. Not just with my wrestling, but I had been beaten by everybody, I had to revamp who I was and leave that in the past, to get that fresh start on the main roster. If you saw me come out and do the same things you saw me do two years ago, you wouldn’t care. You would say, ‘Oh, he’s still the same guy.’ It is a concentrated effort to create a new way that I move and things I do in the ring to elevate it and make it exciting.”

He continued, “Plus, down at NXT, those boys can go. I had to evolve my game to run with those guys like Ilja, Carmelo, and Bron. The list of guys you haven’t seen is amazing. I had to step my game up. It made me better for everybody to see.”

Corbin is now teaming with Apollo Crews on the main roster.