wrestling / News
Baron Corbin Wins Gold Medal At Jiu Jitsu World League Event
December 4, 2023 | Posted by
Baron Corbin retired a gold medalist and now he himself is a gold medalist. Corbin won gold at the Jiu Jitsu World League on Saturday. He competed in the Gi Adult Masters division, defeating Brandon Gully and Colin Miller by submission.
More Trending Stories
- Maxxine Dupri in Denim Outfit, Charlotte Flair, Samantha Irvin Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Backstage Notes on Randy Orton’s WWE Contract, Possible ‘Injury Time’ Being Added
- Chris Jericho On Who Was Considered To Replace Sammy Guevara In AEW Dynamite Street Fight
- Eric Bischoff on His Reaction to CM Punk Joining WWE, If He Expects Backstage Drama