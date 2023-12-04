wrestling / News

Baron Corbin Wins Gold Medal At Jiu Jitsu World League Event

December 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT 11-14-23 Baron Corbin Image Credit: WWE

Baron Corbin retired a gold medalist and now he himself is a gold medalist. Corbin won gold at the Jiu Jitsu World League on Saturday. He competed in the Gi Adult Masters division, defeating Brandon Gully and Colin Miller by submission.

