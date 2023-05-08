Baron Corbin Would Love To Return To His Lone Wolf Character

In an interview with Catch Club (via Fightful), Baron Corbin said that he would love to return to his ‘Lone Wolf’ character if given the chance. Corbin had the character for his run in NXT but eventually changed his persona to what it is today once on the main roster.

He said: “Lone Wolf, that was my attitude. Rock and roll, I rode a motorcycle, I’m tattooed, I live that lifestyle. That was a very natural role for me. Then, stepping into the ‘Constable’ role, it was a big-time change. I had to go from a guy who’s known for just being athletic and wrestling, and I had to really master the promo. I had to open Raw with a six-minute monologue by myself. That’s hard to do. I had to really learn that, so I loved the ‘Constable’ phase because it got me extremely comfortable with a microphone in front of the audience to convey emotion, to convey whatever story I’m trying to tell to these people, and put that emotion behind it. I love the King Corbin gimmick; I thought that was just so fun. That was the first time I really felt like okay, ‘I’m putting on an outfit and becoming a character.’ I had the crown, I had the big coat, and the way I carried myself.“